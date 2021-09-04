Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.95 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $14,079,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 37,021 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $272.35 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.82 and a 12-month high of $277.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.42 and a 200-day moving average of $248.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

