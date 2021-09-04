Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.37 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $14,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,859,000 after purchasing an additional 636,356 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Corteva by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after buying an additional 685,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Corteva by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,468,000 after buying an additional 144,595 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Corteva by 8,489.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,763,000 after buying an additional 6,842,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Corteva by 9.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,892,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,387,000 after buying an additional 589,556 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

