Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.27 Million Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,156 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $17,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 14.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 709,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after acquiring an additional 47,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

NYSE HIW opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

