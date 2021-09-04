Noir (NOR) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Noir has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $102,978.83 and $221.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00095967 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.00345211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00012172 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00046073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00016015 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,514,052 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

