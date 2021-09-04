Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Short Interest Up 13.3% in August

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,780,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the July 29th total of 33,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 66.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 121.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nokia in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOK. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

