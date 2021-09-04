Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,549 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Sempra Energy by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,057,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,306,000 after purchasing an additional 54,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE opened at $133.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.48 and a 200 day moving average of $132.82.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

