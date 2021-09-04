Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Kimco Realty worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 42.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,881,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,084,000 after purchasing an additional 858,956 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 228,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 415.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 3,260.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,453,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KIM. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

