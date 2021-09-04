Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 435 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $122.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.62. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

