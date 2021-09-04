Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

IQVIA stock opened at $263.22 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $265.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.24. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

