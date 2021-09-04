Nord/LB Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €45.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €47.00 ($55.29).

NORMA Group stock opened at €42.72 ($50.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.64. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 1 year high of €49.36 ($58.07).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

