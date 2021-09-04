Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

NRDXF opened at $18.50 on Friday. Nordex has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.98.

Nordex SE is a strategic management holding company, which engages in the development, production, servicing, and marketing of wind power systems. It operates through the Projects and Service segments. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business. The Service segment provides services and products for existing turbines after their handover to customers.

