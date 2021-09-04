Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) VP James R. Downing Sells 1,862 Shares

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.78.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,426,000 after acquiring an additional 130,328 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 277,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 69,910 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

