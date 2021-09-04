Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.03 million.

NASDAQ NVMI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.93. 64,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,594. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.64 and its 200-day moving average is $94.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $104.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

