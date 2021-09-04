NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNOW stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.44. NOW has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $831.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.10.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

