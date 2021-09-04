Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.42.

Shares of NTR opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $36.59 and a 52 week high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Nutrien by 3.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

