Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NXN stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.63% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.