Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:NXQ opened at $15.72 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

