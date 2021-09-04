NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $20,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in NVR by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in NVR by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,100.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5,099.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,886.47. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,823.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5,332.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $42.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

