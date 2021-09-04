O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Short Interest Update

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 415,300 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 29th total of 473,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OIIM. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in O2Micro International by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,560,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 708,906 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 120.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 95,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 469.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 124,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $7.29 on Friday. O2Micro International has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $207.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.70.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 13.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that O2Micro International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

