Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OSH. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.98. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.26.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $1,472,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,882,385.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,697,763 shares in the company, valued at $355,636,650.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 969,230 shares of company stock worth $54,547,267 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 332.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 101,250 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

