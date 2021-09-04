Oasis Network Achieves Market Cap of $189.05 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $189.05 million and $29.29 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 74.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002489 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000853 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.