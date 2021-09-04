OIN Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $229,091.00 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. OIN Finance has a market cap of $8.98 million and $229,091.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00061471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00125449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.66 or 0.00793155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00047085 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,308,552 coins. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

