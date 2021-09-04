Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.25)-($0.24) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.33). The company issued revenue guidance of $325-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.23 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.770-$-0.740 EPS.

Shares of OKTA traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Okta has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.77.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. Summit Insights lifted their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.67.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.