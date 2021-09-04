Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $123.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.77. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

