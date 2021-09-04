Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,028 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,822,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 778,421 shares during the period.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.