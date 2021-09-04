Ontology Gas (ONG) Market Cap Hits $359.79 Million

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Ontology Gas coin can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00002510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $359.79 million and $87.97 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00061367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00125724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00179580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.53 or 0.00807056 BTC.

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,671,358 coins. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, "Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. "

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

