Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Ooma alerts:

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $123,807.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $136,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,996.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,392 shares of company stock worth $1,831,952 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,783,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,578,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,765,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 213,100 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 957,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 312,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Ooma by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 748,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $524.78 million, a PE ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. Ooma has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.