Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,543 Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUEM opened at $4.20 on Friday. Tuesday Morning Co. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61.

In related news, insider Steven R. Becker sold 96,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $467,709.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,760,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven R. Becker sold 200,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $994,745.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,760,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,720,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

