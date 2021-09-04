Oppenheimer & Close LLC Increases Stock Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties makes up 1.6% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.42. 462,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,133. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 207.03, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 80.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on OR shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

