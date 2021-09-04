Oppenheimer & Close LLC Sells 3,310 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC decreased its holdings in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 534,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. BRT Apartments accounts for about 8.6% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned approximately 3.04% of BRT Apartments worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in BRT Apartments by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in BRT Apartments by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BRT Apartments by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRT. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.52. 51,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,608. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $373.01 million, a PE ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.25.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $57,446.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fredric H. Gould bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 373,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,575.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

