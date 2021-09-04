Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 749,850 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 81,284 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 139,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

Shares of KEY opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

