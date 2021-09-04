Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 412.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BHK opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

