Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $257,000 in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Gray Television by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.06.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

In other news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,327.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTN. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

