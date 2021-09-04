Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $272,000 in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,368,000 after buying an additional 4,005,319 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 1,846.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,317 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $47,263,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Invesco by 595.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,608,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Invesco by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,828,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,022 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

