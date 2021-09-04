Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.