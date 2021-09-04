Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FFTY stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46.

