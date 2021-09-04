OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Gap Down to $11.18

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.18, but opened at $10.95. OraSure Technologies shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 2,211 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $805.78 million, a PE ratio of 162.29 and a beta of -0.30.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,054,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,879 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 634,826 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,657,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,086,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

