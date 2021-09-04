O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Raised by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $541,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,553,000 after buying an additional 122,611 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 658,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,064,000 after buying an additional 35,363 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,675.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total value of $3,002,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,177.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $584.80 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $621.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $596.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

