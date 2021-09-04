Origin Protocol Trading Up 24.9% Over Last 7 Days (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $474.42 million and $136.11 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00061752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00127327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.43 or 0.00791311 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00046822 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

