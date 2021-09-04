Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 178.2% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 23.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 29,342 shares during the period.

Shares of BJUL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.37. 13,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,505. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $32.43.

