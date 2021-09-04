Orion Capital Management LLC Buys 120 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.63. 2,298,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408,067. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.86 and a 200-day moving average of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

