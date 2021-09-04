Orion Capital Management LLC Buys 400 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 573,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,546,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,110 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $5.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.96. 1,002,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $76.71 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.83 and its 200-day moving average is $125.52.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

