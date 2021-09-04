Orion Capital Management LLC Has $8.92 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.5% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.61. 2,741,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,045. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average is $82.66. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

