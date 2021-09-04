Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.09. 555,613 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.72. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

