Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

BATS NOBL opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.72. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.