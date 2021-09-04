Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRL opened at $42.81 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

