Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,291 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.

NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $8.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

