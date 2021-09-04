Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,980 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 313.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,890,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after buying an additional 1,432,675 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,963,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 392,677.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,013,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,007,000 after buying an additional 1,013,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. Raymond James increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

