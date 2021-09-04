Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) versus Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Critical Review

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lucid Group and Oshkosh, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Oshkosh 0 2 15 0 2.88

Oshkosh has a consensus target price of $132.14, suggesting a potential upside of 16.72%. Given Oshkosh’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oshkosh is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lucid Group and Oshkosh’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A Oshkosh $6.86 billion 1.13 $324.50 million $4.94 22.92

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Oshkosh shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Oshkosh shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and Oshkosh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A Oshkosh 6.48% 13.80% 6.67%

Summary

Oshkosh beats Lucid Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights. The Defense segment produces tactical wheeled vehicles; and supply parts and services for the United States military and other militaries around the world. The Fire and Emergency segment sells commercial and custom fire vehicles; simulators and emergency vehicles primarily for fire departments, airports and other governmental units; and broadcast vehicles for broadcasters and television stations. The Commercial segment includes McNeilus, CON-E-CO, London, Iowa Mold Tooling Co., Inc (IMT), and Oshkosh Commercial. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, WI.

