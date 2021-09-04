Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OUTKY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

OUTKY opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 0.97.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outokumpu Oyj (OUTKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.